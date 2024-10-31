Security Council extends mandate of UN support mission in Libya

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Thursday, the UN Security Council unanimously approved a three-month extension of the mandate for the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), News.Az reports citing Anadolu agency.

The resolution, penned by the UK, extends UNSMIL’s mandate until January 31, with a "further automatic extension."Furthermore, the mandate will be extended "additional nine months, that is, until 31 October 2025," if a special Representative for UNSMIL has been appointed on or before Jan. 31.UNSMIL's former Special Representative Abdoulaye Bathily stepped down April 16 because it was not possible for the UN to successfully work toward a solution in Libya with current circumstances.Oil-rich Libya has remained in turmoil since 2011, when longtime ruler Muammar Gaddafi was ousted after four decades in power.The country has since been divided into two parts. One is governed by the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord and the other by Benghazi-based military commander Khalifa Haftar.

News.Az