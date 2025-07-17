Senate Committee to vote on Emil Bove’s nomination for federal judgeship amid controversy

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Senate Judiciary Committee is set to vote Thursday on advancing Emil Bove’s nomination to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 3rd Circuit, a lifetime appointment that has drawn sharp criticism and ethical concerns.

Bove, a former defense lawyer for President Donald Trump and senior Justice Department official, faces a pivotal moment in the confirmation process, News.Az reports, citing ABC News.

If approved by the GOP-led committee, his nomination moves to the full Senate for consideration. Republicans hold a narrow 53-seat majority, meaning just four defections could sink the nomination.

Bove’s candidacy has been marred by allegations from a Justice Department whistleblower claiming he suggested ignoring federal court orders during discussions on immigration policy. The whistleblower, Erez Reuveni, accused Bove of saying the department should consider telling courts “f. you” if judges blocked removals under Trump’s wartime Alien Enemies Act proclamation.

Emails and text messages provided to the Senate appear to corroborate aspects of Reuveni’s claims. Bove denies the allegations, stating during his June confirmation hearing that he never urged attorneys to defy a court order.

Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL), the top Democrat on the panel, has argued that evidence shows the Justice Department misled a federal court under Bove’s leadership. “Mr. Bove spearheaded this effort, which demanded attorneys violate their ethical duty of candor to the court,” Durbin said.

Republicans remain largely supportive, with Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) signaling he intends to vote for Bove. However, the final Senate vote remains uncertain.

Bove represented Trump in multiple high-profile cases, including the New York hush-money trial and two federal prosecutions. After Trump’s re-election, Bove became principal associate deputy attorney general and later served as acting deputy AG pending confirmation of Todd Blanche.

The White House has praised Bove as an “incredibly talented legal mind” who will “make an excellent circuit court judge.”

If approved by the committee, Bove’s nomination will advance to the full Senate, setting the stage for a contentious confirmation vote.

