Senior Polish security official recommends NATO against sending troops to Ukraine
Sending NATO, including Polish, troops to Ukraine would be a mistake at the current stage of the confrontation between Russia and Ukraine, Yacek Siewiera, the head of the Polish National Security Bureau, News.az reports citing TASS.
"No. <...> At this stage, I would say it would be a wrong decision," he said, responding to a radio reporter’s question. According to him, the alliance should adhere to the philosophy of being a defensive association. Besides, sending troops to Ukraine would damage Poland’s image, as this "could be perceived as an attempt to negotiate a plan for dividing Ukraine with Russia," Siewiera believes.
However, the senior Polish security official stated that NATO should concentrate on continuing weapons supplies to Kiev and increasing pressure on Russia.
On November 25, Le Monde reported that European countries resumed discussions over sending troops and contractors from private military companies to Ukraine. According to the French newspaper, this is because Washington may scale back support for Ukraine after Donald Trump takes office as US president on January 20, 2025. The paper claims that the debate resumed after British Prime Minister Keir Starmer visited France on November 11.
French President Emmanuel Macron said on February 26 that around 20 Western countries discussed the possibility of sending ground troops to Ukraine at a Paris meeting. Macron said that even though no consensus was reached on the issue back then, such a possibility cannot be ruled out in the future.
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov warned that any deployment of foreign troops to Ukraine would lead to severe, if not irreversible, consequences.
