Serbia closes schools amid protests over deadly train station collapse

Protests rock the Serbian city of Novi Sad, where a train station roof collapsed last week, killing 14 people. Photo: Marko Djurica/Reuters

Serbia’s government decided to close schools early for Christmas on Friday, coinciding with nationwide protests following last month’s deadly train station roof collapse that killed 15 people.

University students joined the protest movement in the wake of the tragedy, which had already forced the resignation of construction minister Goran Vesic, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. He was later arrested before being released.But outrage at the deaths in the northern city of Novi Sad has not abated, with many protesters accusing the government of corruption and inadequate oversight.Serbia's four education unions had called on teachers and other staff to walk out Friday to support the protests."Employees will stop work in solidarity and support of students in the fight for a better and fairer society," unions said in a letter to pupils' parents this week.With pressure mounting, the Serbian government said schools would close early for the winter holidays.They had already released official documents on the building works at the station and bowed to student demands to raise higher education funding by a fifth in a bid to calm the anger."We fulfilled all the (students') demands. We do not accept additional ones," President Aleksandar Vucic said earlier this week.Protesters are demanding the resignation of the prime minister and the Novi Sad mayor over the disaster, and want to see those found responsible prosecuted.Fourteen people, aged between six and 74, were killed at the scene on November 1 when the roof collapsed after major renovation works on the station.A 15th victim died in hospital weeks later.Seven weeks on, tensions remain high with violence breaking out at some protests, with students accusing pro-government football hooligans of targeting demonstrations.A video widely shared on social media showed opposition leader Dragan Djilas scuffling with supporters of Vucic's party on Thursday night.

