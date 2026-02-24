Serbia foils assassination plot against President Vučić

+ ↺ − 16 px

Serbian authorities say they have thwarted an assassination attempt targeting Aleksandar Vučić, his family, and officials of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Two men, aged 43 and 50, were arrested in Kraljevo on suspicion of planning a violent coup and attacks on state authorities, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Investigations indicate that between December 2025 and February 2026, the suspects conspired to procure weapons and harm President Vučić, his wife and children, and Interior Ministry staff. Both suspects have been remanded in custody for 48 hours and are to appear before the Supreme Prosecutor’s Office in Kraljevo.

Milos Vucic, advisor to the president, cited what he called a “relentless monstrous campaign” against Vučić, warning that such dehumanizing rhetoric can inspire attacks. Authorities emphasized that the plot was successfully foiled and pledged continued protection for the president and Serbia’s institutions.

