Russia's FSB thwarts terror plot targeting senior military officer

The agency said two Russian nationals were detained in connection with the alleged plot, which it claims was coordinated under the direction of Ukrainian security services, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

According to the FSB Public Relations Center, the two suspects intended to carry out an attack using an improvised explosive device (IED) against a high-ranking officer of the Russian Ministry of Defense. The agency stated that their “illegal activities” had been stopped before the attack could be executed.

The FSB reported that the suspects have been detained and have admitted their involvement.

Investigators said the two individuals allegedly communicated with a Ukrainian intelligence operative via Telegram, during which they expressed their readiness to conduct the attack. Acting on instructions from their handler, they reportedly retrieved an improvised explosive device from a concealed cache, carried out reconnaissance of the intended target location, and planted the device beneath the officer’s vehicle.

The security service said the explosive device was later discovered and safely defused by FSB specialists before it could detonate.

Authorities are currently considering whether to formally open criminal proceedings against the detained suspects.