Serbian fighter jets escort President Aliyev flight - VIDEO

Serbian Air Force fighter jets escorted President Ilham Aliyev’s aircraft as he returned from Serbia to Baku, a ceremonial gesture widely seen as a sign of strong bilateral relations between the two countries.

In diplomacy, the escort of a presidential plane by fighter jets typically signifies a high-level honor, reflecting respect and friendship from the host nation or serving as a security protocol in sensitive areas. In the context of Azerbaijan-Serbia relations and the strong personal rapport between the two presidents, Belgrade’s gesture conveys a clear message about Baku’s importance as a strategic partner, News.Az reports, citing local media.

During his official visit, President Aliyev participated in multiple high-level events, including the signing of several agreements covering cooperation in areas such as trade, infrastructure, and energy. A key highlight of the visit was the signing of a deal to launch a joint power plant, marking a significant step in energy and economic collaboration between the two nations.

The visit further strengthened bilateral ties, reinforcing Azerbaijan and Serbia’s commitment to expanding strategic, economic, and energy cooperation.

