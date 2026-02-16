Serbian fighter jets escort President Aliyev flight - VIDEO
Serbian Air Force fighter jets escorted President Ilham Aliyev’s aircraft as he returned from Serbia to Baku, a ceremonial gesture widely seen as a sign of strong bilateral relations between the two countries.
In diplomacy, the escort of a presidential plane by fighter jets typically signifies a high-level honor, reflecting respect and friendship from the host nation or serving as a security protocol in sensitive areas. In the context of Azerbaijan-Serbia relations and the strong personal rapport between the two presidents, Belgrade’s gesture conveys a clear message about Baku’s importance as a strategic partner, News.Az reports, citing local media.
During his official visit, President Aliyev participated in multiple high-level events, including the signing of several agreements covering cooperation in areas such as trade, infrastructure, and energy. A key highlight of the visit was the signing of a deal to launch a joint power plant, marking a significant step in energy and economic collaboration between the two nations.
RECOMMENDED STORIES
The visit further strengthened bilateral ties, reinforcing Azerbaijan and Serbia’s commitment to expanding strategic, economic, and energy cooperation.
By Aysel Mammadzada