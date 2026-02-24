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Serbia foils assassination plot against President Vučić
Serbian authorities say they have thwarted an assassination attempt targeting Aleksandar Vučić, his family, and officials of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.
24 Feb 2026-09:55
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