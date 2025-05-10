Serbia's Vucic meets China's Xi Jinping in Moscow to strengthen relations with China

+ ↺ − 16 px

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic met with Chinese President Xi Jinping during the Victory Day parade in Moscow on May 9, aiming to strengthen Belgrade's strategic ties with Beijing amid rising global tensions and Russia's continuing war in Ukraine.



"I didn’t come to ask for anything, but to say a big thank you. We have successfully resisted the externally orchestrated color revolution," Vucic stated, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

He acknowledged China's consistent backing, adding, "Thank you for always respecting and protecting Serbia's territorial integrity. Just as I can tell you anywhere that we protect not only China's territorial integrity, but that for us, there is only one principle – the principle of one China."

Vucic made a controversial decision to attend the parade, despite an EU ban on officials attending public events in Russia that extends to EU membership candidate countries. By defying Brussels, Vucic has put Seria’s bid to join the EU in danger, say analysts.

The leaders’ meeting took place on the sidelines of the Victory Day celebrations hosted by Russian President Vladimir Putin, which were attended by a number of international heads of state, including Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico who also defied the ban, the only leader from an actual EU member to attend.

Both Vucic and Xi were present as a show of support for Moscow’s regional and geopolitical agenda and their refusal to acknowledge Western sanctions on Russia.

Vucic admitted during the trip that he was in Moscow to negotiate a new gas supply deal with Putin. Serbia has also ignored an EU embargo on importing Russian gas and will defy a new controversial plan to phase out the import of Russian gas entirely by 2027.

According to the Serbian presidency, Vucic and Xi discussed economic cooperation, infrastructure investments, and Serbia’s participation in China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

"We will continue to strengthen our ironclad friendship," Xi was quoted as saying in remarks published by Chinese state media.

Vucic reaffirmed Serbia’s commitment to its strategic partnership with China, which has resulted in billions of dollars in infrastructure funding and industrial investment. Chinese companies have played a major role in Serbian transport and energy projects, including the high-speed railway between Belgrade and Budapest.

“Serbia is proud of its friendship with China and grateful for the continued support in our economic development,” Vucic said, according to a statement released by his office.

The meeting will also increase tensions with Washington, which is actively trying to force its allies in Europe to try and cut trade ties with China as part of the Trump administration’s escalating trade war with the rest of the world. Hungary also recently resisted US pressure to break off business with China, saying that Washington couldn’t compensate Budapest for economic losses if it were to do so.

China remains one of Serbia’s largest foreign investors, with direct investments exceeding $10bn as of 2024, according to Serbia’s Ministry of Finance.

