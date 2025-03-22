Serbia withdraws its vote on the anti-Russian UN resolution

+ ↺ − 16 px

Serbia has acknowledged that it made a mistake by voting in favor of an anti-Russian resolution on the Ukraine conflict at the United Nations General Assembly.

Official Belgrade recognized this error because it does not wish to "offend its friends", Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin said during a meeting with Secretary of the Russian Security Council Sergey Shoigu, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"The mistake that occurred during the vote at the UN General Assembly, as you know, has been corrected. For us, it is far easier to admit an error than to offend our friends," he said.

Vulin also noted that Serbia has not joined Western sanctions against Russia and will continue to adhere to this stance.

"As you know, we have not joined the Western sanctions against Russia, and we will continue to follow this line," he said.

News.Az