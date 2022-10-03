Serious steps taken in Azerbaijan to ensure information and cyber security – official

Serious steps have been taken in Azerbaijan in recent years to ensure information and cyber security, said Ilgar Musayev, Head of the State Service for Special Communications and Information Security.

He made the remarks at the Global Hybrid Warfare and Cyber Security Summit in Baku on Monday, News.Az reports.

Musayev noted that Azerbaijan is making great progress in this area.

“As a state body, we attach great importance to working with the private sector,” he added.

