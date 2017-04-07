Seven Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers in Top 10 of World Rankings

Seven Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers in Top 10 of World Rankings

The United World Wrestling has released its latest rankings for Greco-Roman event, where seven Azerbaijani wrestlers are in Top 10 in their categories.

Rasul Chunayev (66kg) and Hasan Aliyev (71kg) rank third in their categories.

Sabah Shariati (130kg) is fourth in the ranking.

Rovshan Bayramov (59kg), Elvin Mursaliyev (75kg), Rafig Huseynov (80kg) and Islam Abbasov (85kg) are also in Top 10.

News.Az

News.Az