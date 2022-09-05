Seven die as car collides with train in Hungary

Seven people have died after a car collided with a train in southern Hungary early Monday, police said, News.az reports citing DW.

The driver of the car and its six passengers were all killed in the crash, which took place near the town of Kunfeherto, close to the Serbian border. None of the passengers of the train were harmed by the collision, but the driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police have identified the vehicle as a five-seat Opel Corsa.

The accident occurred at a train crossing at about 7:00 a.m. local time (0500 GMT), when the car drove onto the rail tracks and was hit by the train.

The Hungarian national railway company MAV said that the crossing has no barrier, only a warning sign.

