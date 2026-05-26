Kaliningrad's Khrabrovo Airport closes to flights for first time

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Russian Federal Air Transport Agency, Rosaviatsia, officially stated that the unprecedented restrictions on aircraft landings and takeoffs at Kaliningrad's Khrabrovo Airport were imposed "to ensure flight safety."

The agency did not publicly elaborate on specific intelligence, technical issues, or localized threats to explain what prompted the sudden safety concerns, News.Az reports, citing RBC-Ukraine.

The closure marks the very first time flight operations have been entirely halted at the strategic Kaliningrad enclave since the outbreak of the full-scale war in Ukraine, despite the airport sitting more than 800 kilometers away from the Ukrainian border.

The unexpected freeze led to immediate logjams, with dozens of incoming commercial flights trapped circling the airspace and multiple departures to destinations like Saint Petersburg, Perm, and Nizhny Novgorod facing heavy delays.

News.Az