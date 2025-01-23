Seven police officers wounded in San Antonio shooting - UPDATED

+ ↺ − 16 px

Seven San Antonio police officers were shot while responding to a “suicide in progress” call and the suspect was later found dead inside an apartment after a standoff, the city’s police chief said.

The officers were shot Wednesday night and a SWAT team was called to the Stone Oak neighborhood, San Antonio Police Chief Bill McManus said early Thursday. After several hours, the suspect was dead but it wasn’t immediately known how he died, McManus said, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. He described the suspect as a man in his 40s and said the original call to police came from a family member.Earlier, McManus had said four officers were wounded and none of those officers’ injuries were believed to be life-threatening. In his later remarks, he didn’t address the specific conditions of the officers.Four San Antonio police officers were shot Wednesday night while responding to a “suicide in progress” call, with a heavy police presence near an apartment complex as authorities attempted to detain the suspect.None of the officers’ injuries were believed to be life-threatening, San Antonio Police Chief Bill McManus said, News.Az reports, citing AP. He described the suspect as a man in his 40s and said the original call to police came from a family member.More than an hour after the shooting, McManus said SWAT was setting up in the neighborhood of Stone Oak and that efforts to bring in the suspect were ongoing.“We are working on a plan right now to try and get the shooter out,” he said.The four officers, who have between four and eight years of experience, were transported to a hospital, McManus said. The first officer was shot in his lower extremities and another officer was shot in the upper torso, according to McManus. He did not describe the injuries of the other officers.

