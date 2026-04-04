Yandex metrika counter

US‑Israeli strikes hit petrochemical hub in Iran’s Khuzestan

  • Region
  • Share
US‑Israeli strikes hit petrochemical hub in Iran’s Khuzestan
Source: X sosial media platform

The Iran government said multiple petrochemical facilities in the southwestern Khuzestan Province were struck on Saturday morning in joint US-Israeli strikes, News.Az reports, citing Tasnim news agency.

State media said the attacks hit a major petrochemicals hub in the province, damaging several companies operating there.

Iranian sources indicated there was a high likelihood of casualties, though full details remain unclear.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      