US‑Israeli strikes hit petrochemical hub in Iran’s Khuzestan
- 04 Apr 2026 12:33
- 04 Apr 2026 12:38
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- Region
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Source: X sosial media platform
The Iran government said multiple petrochemical facilities in the southwestern Khuzestan Province were struck on Saturday morning in joint US-Israeli strikes, News.Az reports, citing Tasnim news agency.
State media said the attacks hit a major petrochemicals hub in the province, damaging several companies operating there.
Iranian sources indicated there was a high likelihood of casualties, though full details remain unclear.
By Nijat Babayev