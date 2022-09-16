Several documents signed at Turkic Business Forum in Shusha

+ ↺ − 16 px

Several documents between Azerbaijan and a number of Turkic speaking states were signed in Shusha on Friday.

The documents were signed during a Turkic Business Forum devoted to the restoration and development of the Karabakh region, which was held in Shusha, the cultural capital of Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

A document on creating business union between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan, a road map for the development of business between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, as well as two memorandums on cooperation between the Association of Women Entrepreneurs of Azerbaijan and Turkish organizations, were signed during the forum.

News.Az