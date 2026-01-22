Several feared missing after landslide hits holiday park in New Zealand - VIDEO

Several people, including children, were feared missing after a massive landslide swept through a holiday park at the base of Mount Maunganui in New Zealand’s Bay of Plenty region on Thursday, following record-breaking rainfall.

The landslip struck the Beachside Holiday Park around 9:30 a.m. local time, destroying campervans, cars, tents, hot pools, and a shower block, and prompting evacuations across the site, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Search and rescue operations were ongoing under treacherous conditions, emergency management minister Mark Mitchell said.

Describing the incident as a “tragedy,” Mitchell told reporters that family members of those still unaccounted for—including parents and a husband—were present at the campground as rescuers worked to locate survivors.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand commander William Pike said emergency crews initially heard voices from beneath the debris, but none since. “At this stage, no survivors have been located,” he said.

The landslide came after Tauranga recorded its heaviest single day of rainfall on record, with 270 mm of rain falling in the 24 hours to 9 am. The deluge triggered widespread flooding and landslips across parts of the North Island overnight.

Heavy rain and flooding left thousands without power and cut off several communities along the North Island’s east coast and in Northland, authorities said. Emergency services remained on high alert as extreme weather conditions persisted.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon urged residents in affected areas to follow safety advice from local authorities. “Extreme weather continues to cause dangerous conditions across the North Island. Right now, the government is doing everything we can to support those impacted,” he said in a social media post.

New Zealand has been battered by destructive storms and flooding throughout the week, with Mount Maunganui recording its wettest day on record — equivalent to nearly two-and-a-half months of rain in just 12 hours.

Bay of Plenty mayor Mahe Drysdale described the incident as “deeply distressing”, saying authorities were focused on the safety and wellbeing of everyone involved as rescue efforts continued.

