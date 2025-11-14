Several killed, injured in Stockholm bus crash, police report - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Swedish police report that several people have been killed and others injured after a double-decker bus crashed into a stop in central Stockholm, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Police didn’t immediately give details of the number of victims, Swedish news agency TT reported. The cause of the crash wasn’t immediately clear.

Authorities were alerted to the crash at 3:23 pm on Friday. The bus stop that was rammed was on Valhallavägen, a street in the Swedish capital’s Östermalm district.

Emergency services said the bus was not in service and no passengers were on board.

