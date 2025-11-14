Yandex metrika counter

Several killed, injured in Stockholm bus crash, police report - VIDEO

  • World
  • Share
Several killed, injured in Stockholm bus crash, police report - VIDEO
Credit: TT News Agency

Swedish police report that several people have been killed and others injured after a double-decker bus crashed into a stop in central Stockholm, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Police didn’t immediately give details of the number of victims, Swedish news agency TT reported. The cause of the crash wasn’t immediately clear.

Authorities were alerted to the crash at 3:23 pm on Friday. The bus stop that was rammed was on Valhallavägen, a street in the Swedish capital’s Östermalm district.

Emergency services said the bus was not in service and no passengers were on board.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      