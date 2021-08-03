Several people injured in gunfire outside Pentagon — reports

+ ↺ − 16 px

Several people, including an officer, were injured in gunfire near the entrance of the Pentagon, the local TV Channel WDVM reported on Tuesday, citing emergency services.

The incident occurred close to a nearby subway station. At least three injured people were taken to area hospitals. One injured person was transported by helicopter. It is unclear yet if one of those injured is a Pentagon or a police officer.

"The Pentagon currently is on lock down due to an incident at the Pentagon Transit Center. We are asking the public to please avoid the area. More information will be forthcoming," the Pentagon Force Protection Agency said in a statement on its Twitter.

The security agency advised the staff not to leave the compound.

