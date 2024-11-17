Several senior Armenian officials have stepped down

The Minister of Infrastructure and the head of the Tax Service of Armenia resigned after a tense conversation with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

As reported by News.Az , this information was shared by Shamshyan.com.It is noted that Badasyan and Sanosyan were called to an emergency meeting with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.Meanwhile, 24news reports that the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Vahe Ghazaryan, has also resigned. Additionally, though unconfirmed, it is suggested that the head of the Investigative Committee, Argishti Kyaramyan, may have followed suit.There has been no official confirmation of the high-profile resignations yet. A decision from the Prime Minister is expected soon.It is noteworthy that these events come after Prime Minister Pashinyan recently reprimanded the security forces during a cabinet meeting.

