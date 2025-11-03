Watch: Massive hail pounds Queensland as severe storms batter Australia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Footage has captured massive hailstones striking a property in Esk, south-east Queensland, Austealia as severe storms swept across parts of Queensland and New South Wales over the weekend.

Authorities issued warnings for flash flooding, destructive winds, and possible tornadoes, as residents reported hailstones as large as 8 centimeters in diameter, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The Bureau of Meteorology urged caution, advising people to stay indoors and away from windows as the extreme weather continued to impact large areas of the two states.

News.Az