Severe weather hits Alexandria with heavy rain, strong winds

Early Saturday, Alexandria was struck by a severe storm, unleashing heavy rain, powerful winds, and thunderstorms that led to widespread disruption throughout the northern governorate.

Wind speeds reached up to 50 kilometres per hour, compounding chilly conditions and triggering dust storms in parts of the city, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Several districts experienced flooding and traffic paralysis as snow and heavy downpours swept through the area.

Authorities launched an emergency response, with Governor Ahmed Khaled placing all municipal bodies on high alert.

Field teams worked around the clock to manage drainage, clear fallen trees and debris, and maintain traffic flow.

Water pressure was temporarily reduced in some neighbourhoods to ease the strain on drainage systems.

Heavy-duty sanitation vehicles were deployed in known flood-prone areas, while the Egyptian Red Crescent dispatched crews to rescue stranded vehicles and residents.

The weather also disrupted education. Alexandria University postponed Saturday’s exams until after the Eid Al-Adha holiday, while school exams were delayed by an hour to ensure student safety.

The city’s public transport authority increased bus services to assist with student travel.

The Egyptian Meteorological Authority warned of continued instability, forecasting intermittent thunderstorms and rain over the northwest coast, Lower Egypt and parts of Greater Cairo.

Strong winds could stir sand and dust across several regions, including Sinai and the western desert.

Emergency hotlines remain active, with crisis response centres operating around the clock.

Officials said all available resources have been mobilized to protect public safety and minimize disruption.

