Shares of China's EV maker XPeng tumble on cautious Q4 revenue guidance

Chinese electric vehicle maker XPeng (XPEV) projected fourth-quarter revenue below analyst expectations on Monday, as a prolonged price war and intensifying competition in China’s EV market threaten growth.

XPeng’s U.S.-listed shares, which have more than doubled this year, fell nearly 4% in premarket trading, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The cautious outlook comes even as XPeng and rival NIO (NIO) reported record deliveries in October, while Tesla’s (TSLA) China sales fell to a three-year low. The contrast highlights the uneven effects of a fierce price war that has weighed on profitability across China’s crowded electric vehicle sector.

XPeng expects fourth-quarter revenue between 21.5 billion yuan ($3.03 billion) and 23 billion yuan, below analysts' average ‍estimate of 26 billion yuan, according to data compiled by LSEG.

"Since the launch of the mid-to-low-end Mona 03 last year, combined with reduced investment in intelligent driving, ​XPeng has lost its brand appeal in models priced above 200,000 yuan,"‌ according to Third Bridge analyst Rosalie Chen.

The Mona M03, XPeng’s first model under a new mass-market brand built with ride-hailing giant DiDi (DIDIY), is central to the automaker’s push into China’s more affordable EV segment.

At an AI Day event earlier this month, XPeng unveiled work on future consumer-facing "flying car" concepts ⁠and humanoid robots aimed at factory and warehouse ​uses. The long-term projects demand heavy research ​and development investment that could further pressure near-term earnings.

For the third quarter, XPeng reported revenue of 20.38 billion yuan, in line ‍with expectations, driven ⁠by a 149.3% year-on-year jump in vehicle deliveries. XPeng expects vehicle deliveries to grow between 36.6% to 44.3% year-⁠on-year.

The company's net loss narrowed to 380.9 million yuan from 1.81 billion yuan a ‌year earlier.

