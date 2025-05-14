Shehbaz Sharif thanks Azerbaijani president for supporting Pakistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with Azerbaijani Ambassador to Pakistan Khazar Farhadov, according to the Azerbaijani embassy.

During the meeting, the prime minister expressed his deep gratitude to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, as well as the fraternal Azerbaijani people, for their unwavering solidarity and support for Pakistan, News.Az reports citing local media.

The prime minister added that the position demonstrated by the fraternal country is a manifestation of strong friendship and brotherhood between the two peoples.

Speaking about the developments in the region and the ceasefire agreement reached, Shehbaz Sharif expressed Pakistan's readiness to resolutely defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of any aggression in the future.

The prime minister, speaking about the development of strategic Pakistan-Azerbaijan relations, expressed his satisfaction with the positive trajectory of bilateral cooperation. He said that the historic visit of President Ilham Aliyev to Pakistan in July last year was an important milestone in opening up new opportunities for cooperation in the fields of economy, trade and investment. Recalling his visit to Baku in February, the prime minister reaffirmed Pakistan's desire to elevate fraternal relations to a mutually beneficial economic partnership.

Stating that Azerbaijan and Pakistan have always been together as friendly and brotherly countries, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Pakistan Khazar Farhadov said that President Ilham Aliyev attaches great importance to fraternal relations between the two countries and that relations between the parties have been developing rapidly in recent years.

News.Az