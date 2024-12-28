Shell Suspends Operations at Singapore Refinery
- 1014777
- Economics
- Share https://news.az/news/shell-suspends-operations-at-singapore-refinery Copied
Neftegaz.RU
Shell has shut down its Pulau Bukom refinery to investigate the cause of a suspected fuel leak, News.az reports citing Neftegaz.RU.
According to Shell, several tons of oil products and cooling water used in refining leaked into the environment.
Currently, Pulau Bukom, where Singapore's first refinery was located, is home to Asia's only energy and chemical park.
As Reuters notes, on December 26, 2024, Shell confirmed that oil spills were spotted at the berth of this facility.
According to Shell, several tons of oil products and cooling water used in refining leaked into the environment.
Currently, Pulau Bukom, where Singapore's first refinery was located, is home to Asia's only energy and chemical park.
As Reuters notes, on December 26, 2024, Shell confirmed that oil spills were spotted at the berth of this facility.