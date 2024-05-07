Shooting breaks out between Kyrgyz, Tajik border

+ ↺ − 16 px

The border guards of Kyrgyzstan noticed shepherds, citizens of Tajikistan, who grazed cattle on the territory of Kyrgyzstan, 250-300 meters away from the borderline, near Ak-Bosogo village, Leilek district, Batken region.The citizens of Tajikistan ignored the demand of the Kyrgyz border guards to leave the territory of Kyrgyzstan. They began hurling stones on the border guards instead.One of the shepherds fired 2-3 shots into the direction of the Kyrgyz border guards.To prevent further escalation of the situation, the Kyrgyz border guards fired warning shots into the air. The Tajik shepherds retreated to Tajikistan then. None of Kyrgyz border guards was injured.According to unconfirmed information, one of Tajik citizens received a leg wound."However, when and where the wound was received is unknown, since Tajik law enforcement agencies presented only a photo. The meeting of representatives of border agencies is expected," the Border Guard Service said.The situation on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border is stable now.

News.Az