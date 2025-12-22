Shropshire canal collapses after massive sinkhole - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A section of the Shropshire Union Canal near Whitchurch collapsed early this morning after a sinkhole opened up.

The canal was drained at around 4 a.m., leading to the rescue of 12 people from moored boats in the vicinity, News.Az reports, citing UK media.

Photos from the scene reveal three canal boats stranded in the sinkhole, which spans nearly 50 metres (160 feet) in width.

Authorities declared a major incident after “large volumes of water” flowed into the surrounding land.

Scott Hurford, the area manager for Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS), said there were no injuries.

“We can confirm no persons are believed to be on board the affected canal boats, and no injuries have been reported,” he said.

“Approximately 12 residents from nearby moored boats are being supported and relocated to a welfare centre at the former Whitchurch police station.

“A major incident was declared at 5.17am. However, as of 8.30am the situation was stable with water flow reduced and there is no ongoing search and rescue activity.”

Sho Abdul, a councillor whose ward of Whitchurch West covers the sinkhole, said those evacuated from the canal boats were very lucky.

“The lack of casualties is an absolute miracle,” he told the Shropshire Star.

SFRS earlier said a “landslip” had affected the canal, which has now been closed by the Canal and River Trust (CRT).

“Please be advised that due to an incident, there is an emergency closure in place between Lock 6 Grindley Locks and Bridge 31A, Whitchurch By-Pass bridge,” a CRT spokesman said.

“Please do not approach from either direction and we will provide an update in due course.”

A spokesman for West Mercia Police said: “A major incident had been declared in Shropshire following reports of a sinkhole affecting a canal in the Chemistry area of Whitchurch.

“Emergency services are currently on scene, and a multi-agency response has been set up, co-ordinated through the Shropshire Tactical Co-ordination Group.”

