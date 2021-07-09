Shusha Declaration is of strategic importance for Eurasia as a whole – Azerbaijani president

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is currently pursuing a strategic course aimed at cooperation, peace and the establishment of a sustainable regional and global security system in the South Caucasus by dramatically changing the geopolitical and geo-economic reality as an important factor in this new geopolitical order, said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the participants of the 24th Eurasian Economic Summit.

The head of state noted that brotherly Turkey has always supported Azerbaijan in this process, which put an end to crimes against humanity, occupation and opened the way for great development in the region.

He stressed that Azerbaijan’s victory in the Patriotic War and the current processes are the achievements of the Azerbaijani-Turkish brotherhood and unshakable unity.

“The most important thing is the triumph of justice and development, which both countries value for themselves. The biggest contribution to the new geopolitical reality has been the signing of the Shusha Declaration. This historic document formalized the fraternal, friendly and partnership relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey in the status of an alliance,” the head of state added.

President Aliyev emphasized that the document that guarantees security and peace is of strategic importance for Eurasia as a whole, including the South Caucasus.

“Azerbaijan and Turkey are confidently working together to build a useful, prosperous and dignified future for all, enabling the effective use of the region's resources, communication and logistical potential. The global role of our countries in energy security will remain a solid foundation for sustainable cooperation and the well-being of the peoples of Eurasia,” he concluded.

News.Az