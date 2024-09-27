Shusha hosts 10th int’l tournament in honor of late Azerbaijani grandmaster Vugar Hashimov

The 10th international super-tournament honoring the late Azerbaijani grandmaster Vugar Hashimov has officially begun in the city of Shusha.

The event, held at Shusha Hotel, started with the screening of a video highlighting the most memorable moments of last year's tournament, News.Az reports.Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Suleyman Rustamov, Chief Adviser of the Special Representative Office of the Azerbaijani President in Shusha district, described the organization of such a tournament in Shusha as a milestone event.Speaking at the event, Vugar Hashimov's father, Gasim Hashimov, on behalf of his family expressed gratitude to President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, who traditionally supports the annual holding of the tournament.Then, the draw ceremony for the Vugar Gashimov Memorial 2024 was held. The tournament will see participation of Azerbaijan’s Shahriyar Mammadyarov, Rauf Mammadov and Aydin Suleymanli, as well as Uzbek Nodirbek Abdusattorov, Ian Nepomniachtchi (FIDE), Hungarian Richard Rapport, Vladislav Artemyev (FIDE) and Indian Aravindh Chithambaram.The winner of the competition will be determined based on the sum of the results of the rapid and blitz games.

