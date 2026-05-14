Shusha hosts opening ceremony of “Kharibulbul” International Music Festival

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On May 14, the 9th “Kharibulbul” International Music Festival commenced in the city of Shusha. The event is organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan.

The opening concert was held on the Jidir Duzu plain and began with a performance of the dance composition “My Azerbaijan” and famous composer Jahangir Jahangirov’s “Jannatim Garabagh (My heaven Karabakh)” piece, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The festival brings together Azerbaijani artists with music ensembles and solo performers from across the globe. One of the festival’s primary goals is to foster cultural dialogue, encourage the exchange of ideas among professionals, and support the creativity of young musicians.

The opening concert will feature performances by artists from the U.S., Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Türkiye, and Japan.

Young musicians will also join the international festival to showcase their talents alongside master performers.

News.Az