Tag:
Kharibulbul
Opening of Kharibulbul Music Festival held in Shusha
24 May 2025-21:42
In Photos:
“Kharibulbul” international music festival in Shusha, cultural capital of Azerbaijan
11 May 2023-23:30
“Kharibulbul” International Music Festival kicks off in Shusha
09 May 2023-03:18
First Vice-President`s post from Shusha: “In search of Kharibulbul” (PHOTO)
08 May 2023-07:35
Kharibulbul International Music Festival to be held in Azerbaijan's Shusha
04 May 2023-22:09
“Legend of Kharibulbul” documentary premiered in Washington
(PHOTO)
12 Jan 2023-09:00
Azerbaijani youths attended the "Chisinau Big Hearts Marathon" wearing sports shirts devoted to Shusha (PHOTO)
26 Sep 2022-10:18
In the framework of the "Kharibulbul" festival, we saw a multi-ethnic, multi-confessional and multi-cultural Azerbaijan - Russian expert
13 May 2021-12:13
President Ilham Aliyev: “Kharibulbul” festival will now be held in Shusha every year
13 May 2021-09:08
