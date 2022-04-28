Azerbaijan's Shusha hosts “South Caucasus: Development & Cooperation” int’l forum

+ ↺ − 16 px

An international forum, titled “South Caucasus: Development and Cooperation”, kicked off in Shusha, the cultural capital of Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

The event, co-organized by the Baku-based Center for Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center) and ADA University, brings together representatives of the world’s leading think tanks, experts and media representatives.

The forum will feature two panels on “Shusha – road to revival” and “Cooperation, opportunities, and challenges”.

The event participants arrived at the Fuzuli International Airport on “Aghdam” plane to view the conditions created there.

Further, the delegation got acquainted with the work of the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) in the country’s liberated territories.

News.Az