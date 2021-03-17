Shusha State Art Gallery will be completely rebuilt - President Aliyev (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Shusha State Art Gallery will be completely rebuilt, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said, visiting the city of Shusha.

“This was an art gallery of Shusha. The Azerbaijani government organized a gallery here. During the occupation, the enemy used it for its own needs. It will now be completely rebuilt and operate as an art gallery again,” the head of state said.

President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva then viewed the repairs to be carried out at the Karabakh Hotel. The hotel was built in the early 1980s. The building has fallen into disrepair due to neglect. As a result of the work to be done here, the hotel will be brought to a modern level and all conditions will be created for the comfort of visitors to Shusha.

The president and the first lady were informed about the work done to restore historical and religious sites in Shusha.

