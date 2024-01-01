News.az
Tag:
Vote
UN votes 165-7 to condemn US blockade of Cuba
30 Oct 2025-21:59
Armenian parliament backs US-brokered peace framework with Azerbaijan
02 Oct 2025-17:07
Conservative CDU/CSU bloc wins early Bundestag elections
23 Feb 2025-21:32
Belarus 2025: A vote for stability and sovereignty
05 Feb 2025-09:38
S.Korean president accused of using guns to block martial law vote
28 Dec 2024-23:28
Scholz plans Trump visit ahead of vote
17 Dec 2024-19:59
Chancellor Scholz loses confidence vote and announces snap election
16 Dec 2024-20:58
Moldova's runoff voter turnout exceeds that of the first round, reports CEC
04 Nov 2024-01:40
Moldovan presidential election turnout exceeds 40% before polls close
21 Oct 2024-01:16
Three hours before polls closed, voter turnout in the Moldovan presidential elections surpassed 40%
20 Oct 2024-01:16
