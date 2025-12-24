Silver Lake Nursing Home explosion, multiple injured

+ ↺ − 16 px

A powerful explosion at the Silver Lake Nursing Home in Bucks County left at least two dead and several missing on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

The blast occurred around 2:15 p.m. at the 174-bed facility, also known as Bristol Health & Rehab Center, sending smoke and flames into the air. Authorities declared it a mass casualty event, with 21 people hospitalized for injuries, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Bristol Fire Chief Kevin Dippolito reported that some residents were trapped in elevators and stairwells. Rescue teams worked under dangerous conditions, including a strong gas odor and a second explosion, to evacuate patients and staff.

“Firefighters pulled residents out of the building through windows and doors. Two people were rescued from a collapsed section,” Dippolito said.

Gov. Josh Shapiro confirmed that a PECO crew was responding to a reported gas leak at the time of the explosion. Firefighters from Pennsylvania and neighboring New Jersey are aiding rescue efforts. A family unification center has been set up at Lower Bucks Hospital.

The nursing home had failed a recent inspection, with missing floor plans, poorly maintained stairways, and inadequate fire safety measures. Officials are continuing search and rescue operations, using dogs, earth-moving equipment, and sonar to locate potential victims.

News.Az