Ukraine drones target Moscow, spark fire in Russia’s Tula

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian drone attacks targeted Moscow overnight and triggered a fire at an industrial site in Russia’s Tula region, Russian officials said on Wednesday, as Kyiv intensifies strikes deep inside Russian territory.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that at least three drones heading toward the Russian capital were shot down by air defence systems. Emergency services were dispatched to areas where drone debris fell, though no immediate damage was reported, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Russia’s civil aviation authority said that two of Moscow’s four major airports temporarily limited operations following the overnight attacks, citing safety concerns.

In the Tula region, located directly south of Moscow, debris from a downed Ukrainian drone sparked a fire at an industrial facility, regional governor Dmitry Milyaev said on Telegram. He did not provide details about the site or report casualties.

Milyaev added that Russian air defence units destroyed 12 Ukrainian drones over the region during the night.

Russia’s Defence Ministry said its air defence forces destroyed a total of 172 Ukrainian drones overnight, with nearly half intercepted over regions bordering Ukraine.

Ukraine has recently stepped up long-range drone strikes inside Russia, saying it is targeting military, energy and logistics infrastructure to disrupt Moscow’s war effort. The attacks come amid continued Russian strikes on Ukrainian cities and infrastructure.

News.Az