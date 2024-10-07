Yandex metrika counter

Silver price forecast update for 07-10-2024

Silver price shows weak trades since morning, settling around 31.90$ level, News.Az reports citing Economies .

Thus, no change to the expected bullish trend scenario for today, which gets good support by the technical indicators that provide positive signals now, reminding you that our targets begin by breaching 32.50$ to head towards 33.00$ again, while achieving them requires holding above 31.70$.
The expected trading range for today is between 31.70$ support and 32.70$ resistance.



