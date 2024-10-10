Yandex metrika counter

Silver price forecast update for 10-10-2024

Silver price didn’t show any strong move since morning, to continue moving around 30.50$ level, thus, no change to the expected bearish trend scenario for today, which depends on the price stability below 31.00$ level, reminding you that our targets begin by breaking 30.06$ to confirm heading towards 29.30$ as a next main station, News.Az reports citing The Economies .
The expected trading range for today is between 30.06$ support and 30.90$ resistance.

News.Az 

