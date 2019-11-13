Simplifying terms for acquiring new cars proposed in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

In Azerbaijan, a significant share of road accidents is made by old cars; therefore, it is necessary to simplify the procedures and conditions for the acquisition of new cars, as well as terms for loans, in order to make their purchase more affordable.

Azerbaijani MP Shahin Ismayilov made the remarks during the discussion of the state budget at the Azerbaijani Parliament on Nov. 13, Trend reports.

The MP also believes that it will be better if electric cars are exempted from all types of duties.

"This is a good practice widely used in the world that we can apply in Azerbaijan," Ismayilov said.

