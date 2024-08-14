Since 2017, wildfires have devastated 37% of the forested area around Athens

+ ↺ − 16 px

According to new data, wildfires in Greece over the past seven years have ravaged more than one-third of the forested area in the Attica region, which encompasses the capital city of Athens and the nearby port city of Piraeus, News.Az reports citing Anadolu agency.

Thirteen mega wildfires from 2017 to this Aug. 13 burned an area as big as some 700,000 stremmas (nearly 173,000 acres) of the region’s total area of 2.5 million stremmas (617,763 acres), or 37%, said a Tuesday statement from the National Observatory of Athens based on data from the EU Copernicus’ service.More specifically, of the 1.25 million stremmas (308,882 acres) in forest areas in the region, 450,000 stremmas (111,197 acres) were destroyed by fires in the last eight years, according to the observatoryThe fire that broke out in northeastern Athens on Sunday has so far ravaged an area of 96,000 stremmas (23,700 acres) as of Tuesday noon, it added.​​​​​​​

News.Az