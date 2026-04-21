Singapore records lower dengue cases in early 2026

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Singapore recorded 410 dengue cases in the first quarter of 2026, marking a 29.2 percent decrease compared to the previous quarter, according to official data released on Tuesday.

The National Environment Agency said that one fatality was reported during the quarter, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The cumulative number of dengue cases in the first 15 weeks of 2026 reached 501.

Cluster activity also showed a significant decline. A total of 24 active dengue clusters were identified in the first quarter of 2026, which is about 56 percent fewer than in the third quarter of last year.

From a virological perspective, Dengue Virus Serotype 2 (Den-2) continues to be the dominant strain, accounting for 48 percent of cases. However, Den-3 has risen sharply, increasing from 19.1 percent in January to 40 percent in March, indicating a possible shift in infection patterns.

Overall, Singapore reported more than 4,000 dengue cases in 2025, representing a steep 70 percent decline compared to 2024. No active Zika or Chikungunya clusters have been detected.

News.Az