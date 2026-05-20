Nikkei extends losing streak as Topix also falls

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Tokyo stocks closed lower on Wednesday, with the benchmark Nikkei Stock Average falling below the 60,000 level for the first time in three weeks, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 746.18 points, or 1.23%, from Tuesday at 59,804.41, marking its fifth consecutive trading session of declines.

The broader Topix index also finished lower, dropping 59.02 points, or 1.53%, to close at 3,791.65.

Market sentiment was weighed down by rising Japanese government bond yields, with the key yield climbing to 2.800% on Tuesday, the highest closing level since comparable data became available in December 1998.

Meanwhile, West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures mostly remained above 100 U.S. dollars per barrel.

Analysts noted growing concerns over potential further spikes in oil prices following comments by U.S. President Donald Trump suggesting the possibility of additional military action against Iran.

News.Az