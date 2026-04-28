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Sinner defeats Norrie to reach Madrid Open quarterfinals

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Sinner defeats Norrie to reach Madrid Open quarterfinals
Source: Reuters

Tennis world No. 1 Jannik Sinner advanced to the quarter-finals of the 2026 Madrid Open after defeating Great Britain’s Cameron Norrie in the round of 16 on Tuesday, securing a straight-sets victory, 6–2, 7–5, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The Italian was in dominant form on both serve and return, successfully converting four of his nine break-point opportunities.

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The win extended his winning streak in Masters 1000 events to 25 matches, underlining his strong form ahead of the 2026 French Open.

The quarter-final matches of the Madrid Open are scheduled to take place from 29 to 30 April, while the tournament final is set for 3 May.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

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