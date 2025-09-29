Sinner edges Marozsan to reach China Open semi-finals

+ ↺ − 16 px

Jannik Sinner delivered a strong finish to defeat Fabian Marozsan on Monday, securing his place in the semi-finals of the China Open in Beijing.

The No. 2 in the PIF ATP Rankings, Sinner rallied from a break down by winning the final three games of the match for a 6-1, 7-5 triumph against Marozsan in Beijing, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

After racing through the opening set, the Italian had to produce some of his best tennis to escape a 4-5 deficit and set a semi-final showdown with his fellow Top 10 star Alex de Minaur.

Although Sinner proved far too strong in the opening stages against Marozsan, the Hungarian made his opponent dig deep to close out his win. Going toe to toe with the 20-time tour-level titlist from the baseline, Marozsan fended off four break points to hold for 4-4 in the second set and then immediately broke Sinner’s serve for the first time in the match to threaten a decider.

Yet the World No. 57 was unable to maintain that charge. He produced a sloppy 10th game, in which Sinner broke to love, and the Italian repeated the feat in the 12th game to seal his win.

Now into the semi-finals in Beijing for the third time, the 2023 champion Sinner will take on Alex de Minaur for a spot in the championship match. The Australian third seed earlier advanced after his quarter-final opponent, Jakub Mensik, was forced to retire when trailing 1-4 in the first set due to injury.

