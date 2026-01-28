Sinner to face Djokovic in Australian Open semi-final

+ ↺ − 16 px

Reigning champion Jannik Sinner will face 24-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic in a blockbuster Australian Open semi-final after defeating Ben Shelton in straight sets on Wednesday.

The Italian second seed overpowered the American eighth seed 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 and has dropped just one set on his way into the last four, underlining his strong form in Melbourne, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

The other semi-final at Melbourne Park will see world number one Carlos Alcaraz take on third seed Alexander Zverev.

“We go day by day, today I felt I was moving again a little bit better, I feel physically stronger again,” Sinner said after reaching a sixth consecutive Grand Slam semi-final. “We all know what challenge I am up to,” he added, referring to his upcoming clash with Djokovic.

“These are the moments you practise for and wake up for in the morning. It improves you as a player and a person. We are lucky to have Novak still here playing incredible tennis for his age,” Sinner said of the 38-year-old Serb.

Sinner and Shelton entered the quarter-final with the Italian having won eight of their nine previous meetings in straight sets. The left-handed Shelton has beaten Sinner only once, in their first encounter in 2023. Sinner’s dominance also included a semi-final victory over Shelton in Melbourne 12 months ago, and the pattern continued on a cool evening at Rod Laver Arena.

Sinner surged to a 4-1 lead in the opening set, forcing Shelton — a year younger at 23 — to chase balls all over the court. An ace sealed the first set in 49 minutes, and despite strong crowd support, Shelton was broken again as Sinner moved two sets clear.

The four-time major champion remained composed and largely untroubled, even when Shelton briefly raised his intensity with aggressive play. The third set stayed on serve as Shelton tried to draw energy from what he has previously described as a “rowdy” Melbourne crowd.

However, Shelton’s 33rd unforced error handed Sinner three break points. After saving one, the American double-faulted, gifting Sinner a decisive 5-4 lead and effectively sealing the match.

Djokovic, a record 10-time Australian Open champion, booked his place in the semi-finals earlier when his Italian opponent Lorenzo Musetti retired injured.

