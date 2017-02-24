Situation in zone of NK conflict causes concern – OSCE Secretary General

+ ↺ − 16 px

Situation in the zone of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict causes concern, OSCE Secretary General Lamberto Zaner said at the winter session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly.

APA reports that according to him, he met with the Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers in Munich, and assessed the situation: “A great escalation occurred there last year. However, there are still heavy weapons in that territory and this causes death of civilians. Most of victims have been recorded last year since the ceasefire. We know and concern about it”.

News.Az

News.Az