Situation on Azerbaijan-Armenia border aggravates again: Defense Ministry

The situation in the Tovuz direction along the Azerbaijan-Armenia border has worsened again.

The Armenian armed forces have resumed artillery shelling of the Azerbaijani Army’s positions, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense reported.

The Azerbaijani Army is taking adequate retaliatory measures.

News.Az