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Swiss International Air Lines
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Six passengers were injured after a Swiss International Air Lines flight to Zurich aborted takeoff at Delhi airport early Sunday following an engine fire scare, triggering an emergency evacuation on the runway.26 Apr 2026-15:03
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A Swiss International Air Lines flight was forced to divert to Brussels after the crew reported a possible fire indication in the cabin while en route from London to Zurich.07 Apr 2026-15:30
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