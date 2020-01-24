Six killed, as shots fired in Rot am See, Germany, shooter in custody

Six killed, as shots fired in Rot am See, Germany, shooter in custody

+ ↺ − 16 px

Shots were fired in a small town west of Nuremberg, Germany, with local media reporting multiple casualties and injuries. Police, which sent additional patrols to the site, says the shooter has already been apprehended, APA reports citing RT.

An unknown suspect opened fire in Rot am See, a town of just 5,300 inhabitants, local police report. The media are speaking of at least six dead, although police have only said that “many were injured and, probably, killed.”

The gunman has been promptly brought to custody. At this stage, he is believed to have acted alone as “there’s no evidence of other suspects.”

A preliminary inquiry suggests that the shooter could have known his victims.

News.Az

News.Az